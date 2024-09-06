The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bey Douglas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $913,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $74,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.79.

NYSE:HD opened at $361.85 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $356.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.11. The company has a market cap of $358.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

