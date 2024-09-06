The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.04. The LGL Group shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 1,754 shares.

The LGL Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $32.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that The LGL Group, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

