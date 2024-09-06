The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Free Report) by 55.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,192 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,874 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 554.8% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 182,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 154,910 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 288,658 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 349,903 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 13,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,174,265 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $17,546,000 after acquiring an additional 148,310 shares during the period. 41.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SWZ opened at $8.81 on Friday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

