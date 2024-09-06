The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 194.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD stock opened at $103.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.85, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $105.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTD. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.85.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,682,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 642,868 shares of company stock worth $65,415,112 in the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

