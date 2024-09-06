The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 90.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 61,223 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,417,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 108,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Williams Companies by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 95,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 56,509 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,820,000 after acquiring an additional 518,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,091,000 after acquiring an additional 56,013 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.56. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

