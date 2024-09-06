Thomas Glassbrooke Allen Sells 21,461 Shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Stock

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 21,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $123,186.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,532 shares in the company, valued at $686,113.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Glassbrooke Allen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 8,557 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $52,112.13.

On Friday, August 23rd, Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 32,336 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $194,986.08.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Performance

SHCO opened at $5.58 on Friday. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co Inc. ( NYSE:SHCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $305.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHCO. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Thematics Asset Management grew its position in Soho House & Co Inc. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 407,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 9.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

