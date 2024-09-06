TIAA Trust National Association Cuts Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in CME Group were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CME opened at $219.38 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.70 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.03 and a 200 day moving average of $207.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.73.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

