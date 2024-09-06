TIAA Trust National Association Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.45.

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $99,567.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,656 shares of company stock worth $24,700,644 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $476.69 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $493.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $458.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

