TIAA Trust National Association Purchases 285 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $198.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.03. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $162.48 and a 12-month high of $206.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

