TIAA Trust National Association Sells 348 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTB. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 677.4% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Price Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $168.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.96 and its 200 day moving average is $150.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.77. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $176.44.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,724,491.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $1,720,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,724,491.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,699 shares of company stock worth $5,115,349. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTB

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.