Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.45

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.45 ($0.85) and traded as low as GBX 62.62 ($0.82). Tissue Regenix Group shares last traded at GBX 64 ($0.84), with a volume of 5,213 shares traded.

Tissue Regenix Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £45.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,200.00 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 65.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.01, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

About Tissue Regenix Group

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of bone graft substitutes and soft tissue in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dCELL, BioRinse, and GBM-V segments. It also provides dCELL technology, a soft tissue decellularisation process that removes DNA and other cellular material from animal and human soft tissue to repair diseased or damaged body parts; and BioRinse technology, a natural bone filler solution for osteoinductivity to stimulate and regenerate native bone growth.

