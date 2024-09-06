Toro (NYSE:TTC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $91.00, but opened at $78.37. Toro shares last traded at $82.13, with a volume of 697,357 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Toro from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

Insider Activity at Toro

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Toro by 1,204.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Toro by 2,057.1% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Toro by 522.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Stock Down 10.1 %

The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.93.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

