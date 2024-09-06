Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Townsquare Media were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSQ. Access Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 396,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 8.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.28). Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 171.57% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $118.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Townsquare Media Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is currently -31.10%.

About Townsquare Media

(Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.