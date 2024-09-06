Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) vs. Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Financial Comparison

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Toyota Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Toyota Motor and Mullen Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toyota Motor 0 2 0 0 2.00 Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Toyota Motor and Mullen Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toyota Motor $312.38 billion 0.79 $34.12 billion $25.39 7.20 Mullen Automotive $156,570.00 22.11 -$972.26 million N/A N/A

Toyota Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares Toyota Motor and Mullen Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toyota Motor 10.70% 14.28% 5.61% Mullen Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Toyota Motor has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Toyota Motor beats Mullen Automotive on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toyota Motor

(Get Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers subcompact and compact cars; mini-vehicles; mid-size, luxury, sports, and specialty cars; recreational and sport-utility vehicles; pickup trucks; minivans; trucks; and buses. It offers vehicles under the Toyota and Lexus brand names. Further, the company provides financial services, such as retail financing and leasing, wholesale financing, insurance, and credit cards. Additionally, it operates GAZOO.com, a web portal for automobile information, as well as engages in telecommunications and other businesses. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Toyota, Japan.

About Mullen Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.