Traders Purchase High Volume of U.S. Global Jets ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:JETS)

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 20,342 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 69% compared to the typical volume of 12,054 call options.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JETS opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.62. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Jets ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JETS. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 87,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 98,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,673 shares during the last quarter.

About U.S. Global Jets ETF

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

