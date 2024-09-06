Traders Purchase High Volume of U.S. Global Jets ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:JETS)

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 20,342 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 69% compared to the typical volume of 12,054 call options.
U.S. Global Jets ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA JETS opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.62. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Jets ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JETS. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 87,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 98,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,673 shares during the last quarter.
About U.S. Global Jets ETF
The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Global Jets ETF
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.