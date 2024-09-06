TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) vs. Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Financial Survey

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) and TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Talen Energy and TransAlta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talen Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 TransAlta 0 0 1 0 3.00

Talen Energy currently has a consensus price target of $101.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Talen Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Talen Energy is more favorable than TransAlta.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talen Energy $2.55 billion 0.00 $613.00 million N/A N/A TransAlta $2.49 billion 1.08 $514.86 million $1.55 5.78

This table compares Talen Energy and TransAlta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Talen Energy has higher revenue and earnings than TransAlta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Talen Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of TransAlta shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of TransAlta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Talen Energy and TransAlta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talen Energy N/A 1.87% 0.67% TransAlta 18.41% 47.71% 5.92%

Summary

TransAlta beats Talen Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talen Energy



Talen Energy Corporation, an independent power producer and infrastructure company, produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale power markets in the United States. The company operates nuclear, fossil, solar, and coal power plants. It is also developing battery storage projects. The company owns and operates approximately 10.7 GW of power infrastructure. Talen Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About TransAlta



TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario. The Wind and Solar segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 2,057 MW of owned wind and solar electrical-generating capacity, as well as battery storage facilities located in Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick, and Québec in Canada; the states of Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Wyoming in the United States; and the state of Western Australia. The Gas segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 2,775 MW of owned gas electrical-generating capacity, and facilities located in Alberta, Ontario, Michigan, and the state of Western Australia. The Energy Transition segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 671 MW of owned coal electrical-generating capacity, as well as operates the Skookumchuck hydro facility in Centralia; and engages in the highvale mine and the mine reclamation activities. The Energy Marketing segment is involved in the trading of power, natural gas, and environmental products. It serves customers in various industry segments, including commercial real estate, municipal, manufacturing, industrial, hospitality, finance, and oil and gas. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

