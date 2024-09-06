TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,438.24.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total transaction of $27,909,602.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,962 shares in the company, valued at $132,852,866.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 12,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.09, for a total value of $16,401,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,639,928.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total transaction of $27,909,602.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,852,866.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,783 shares of company stock valued at $92,191,316. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,329.28 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $802.46 and a 52 week high of $1,380.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,275.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,261.50. The company has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

