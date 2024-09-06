TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Sold by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC reduced its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in TriMas by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TRS opened at $24.84 on Friday. TriMas Co. has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.67.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). TriMas had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

About TriMas

(Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

