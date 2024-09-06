Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRIP. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 92.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $28.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.76 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 589.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,946 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 29,878 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,859,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth about $4,638,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth about $131,887,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

