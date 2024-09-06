Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives $16.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $19.50) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Truist Financial cut Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 120,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Triumph Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGI opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $17.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00, a P/E/G ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 2.50.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.64 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 40.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

