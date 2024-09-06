TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.70 and last traded at $35.73. 7,600 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.85.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.74. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.72.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (DECZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

