Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 62,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.01.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.58%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

