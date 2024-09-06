TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on TTEC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on TTEC from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.90.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.04 million, a P/E ratio of -18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05. TTEC has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $534.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.67 million. TTEC had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,570,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,653,000 after buying an additional 160,567 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 324.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,180,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 902,159 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 630,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 438,072 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 35,546 shares in the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

