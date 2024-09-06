Tungray Technologies (NASDAQ:TRSG) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRSG – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 24,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 127,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Tungray Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tungray Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tungray Technologies stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRSG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.22% of Tungray Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Tungray Technologies Company Profile

Tungray Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tooling and customized industrial manufacturing solutions in China and Singapore. It offers customized industrial test and tooling solutions; welding equipment manufacturing; and direct drive and linear direct current motors. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures non- standard equipment, such as automated assembly equipment, precision testing equipment, tooling fixtures, etc., as well as induction brazing and hardening equipment, and tooling fixtures; researches, develops, and sells intelligent robots and storage equipment; and installs industrial machinery and equipment, and mechanical engineering works.

