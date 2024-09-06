TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.86.

TWFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of TWFG from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TWFG in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TWFG from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TWFG in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TWFG in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ TWFG opened at $30.92 on Friday. TWFG has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $31.91.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $14.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $11.15. The company had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TWFG will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TWFG news, CEO Richard F. Bunch III bought 17,550 shares of TWFG stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $298,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 695,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,830,725. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Katherine C. Nolan purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,245. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Bunch III purchased 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $298,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,300 shares of company stock worth $515,100 over the last ninety days.

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

