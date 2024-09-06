UBS Group Boosts International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $145.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 28.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $202.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $186.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.97 and its 200 day moving average is $182.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $205.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,855 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,487,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,974,000 after buying an additional 330,694 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,366,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,074,000 after acquiring an additional 444,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,019,009,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,796,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,431,000 after acquiring an additional 304,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

