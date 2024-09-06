UBS Group Raises Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $122.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.53.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $108.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.86 and its 200 day moving average is $94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $529,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

