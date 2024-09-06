UBS Group Upgrades Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) to “Buy”

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 price objective on the natural resource company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $54.00. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.8% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 791 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 64,053 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,083 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

