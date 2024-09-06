Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Daiwa America

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $251.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.36. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

