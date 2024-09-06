Uniphar (LON:UPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Uniphar (LON:UPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.08) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Uniphar Stock Up 1.3 %

Uniphar stock opened at GBX 226 ($2.97) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 217.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 222.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50. The stock has a market cap of £617.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1,614.29 and a beta of 0.77. Uniphar has a twelve month low of GBX 178 ($2.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 256 ($3.37).

Uniphar Company Profile

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Medtech, Pharma, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Medtech division offers outsourced sales; and marketing, distribution, and support services to medical device manufacturers.

