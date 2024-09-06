uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QURE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $5.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68. uniQure has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $269.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.95.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.08. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 158.09% and a negative net margin of 1,027.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that uniQure will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in uniQure by 21.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in uniQure in the second quarter valued at $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

