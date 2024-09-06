United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Free Report) were up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Approximately 18,835 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 13,116,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90.

United Oil & Gas Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, Egypt, Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Abu Sennan concession located in the Western Desert region of onshore Egypt; the Maria license located in the Central North Sea, and the Walton Morant license located in offshore Jamaica.

