United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,053,000 after buying an additional 200,297 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 237,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,316,000 after acquiring an additional 166,557 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after purchasing an additional 980,317 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.20.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $127.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.83. The company has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $164.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

