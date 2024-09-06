Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.10% from the stock’s current price.

UNM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Unum Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.19. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,464.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

