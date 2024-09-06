Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2,681.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $15,945,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 58,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $135.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

