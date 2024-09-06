Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 11,485 Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 244,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBH. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $976,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 947.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 18,943 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN NBH opened at $11.02 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $11.26.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.0542 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

