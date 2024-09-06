Van ECK Associates Corp Buys New Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.64.

BATS CBOE opened at $210.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.55 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.41 and a 200 day moving average of $184.28.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,165,890.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,890.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,579.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,308,801. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

