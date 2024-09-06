Van ECK Associates Corp Buys New Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,878,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,968,000 after acquiring an additional 676,959 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,343,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,580,000 after purchasing an additional 48,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,444,000 after buying an additional 984,391 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,564,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,109,000 after buying an additional 870,812 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,834,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,621,000 after buying an additional 19,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Comerica from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Comerica from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.05.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $146,362.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,104.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

