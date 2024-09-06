Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,867 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 43,844 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Devon Energy by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.03. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.55.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVN. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

