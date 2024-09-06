Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,567 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 9,253,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,630 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,750,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 875,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 40,969 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 302,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MVF opened at $7.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.13. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $7.52.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.