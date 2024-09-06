Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,631 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter worth $98,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 51.0% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

VKI opened at $9.10 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $9.22.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0559 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

