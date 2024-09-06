Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 64,216 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 15.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $3,424,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 10.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

PML stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $8.89.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.