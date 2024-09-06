Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $51,890,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 307.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 706,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,777,000 after buying an additional 533,019 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,072,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 460,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,619,000 after purchasing an additional 187,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,250,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $138.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.94. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $147.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.39 and its 200-day moving average is $112.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $374.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.41 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $591,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,704.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $591,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,704.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,259 shares of company stock worth $3,348,759 over the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRUS. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.33.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

