Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.07 Million Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 50.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,403 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4,856.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 37,294 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stericycle by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,084,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,746,000 after acquiring an additional 26,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $58.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day moving average is $54.05. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $59.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRCL. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Sunday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

