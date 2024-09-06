Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.18 Million Position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 494,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,613 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBR. Barings LLC raised its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 226.6% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 993,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 689,593 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the first quarter worth $955,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EBR stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.35. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $9.11.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás ( NYSE:EBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 13.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

