Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tennant were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TNC. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Tennant by 1,272.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tennant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Tennant by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tennant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Tennant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tennant Price Performance

TNC opened at $92.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.17. Tennant has a 52-week low of $72.81 and a 52-week high of $124.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.86.

Tennant Announces Dividend

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Tennant had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tennant will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

