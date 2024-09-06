Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $2.75 Million in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,045 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Celestica by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 335,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after acquiring an additional 134,581 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 335.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 214,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 165,488 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,491,000 after acquiring an additional 147,417 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $45.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 2.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Celestica had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CLS

Celestica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.