Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,348 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 250.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2,102.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 37.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $103,529.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $103,529.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 40,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $2,066,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,443.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,778 shares of company stock worth $4,039,248 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $56.08 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $57.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average of $48.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Further Reading

