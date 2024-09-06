Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 2,764 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $69.36 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $75.36. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.75.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,438,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,245 shares of company stock valued at $295,442 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

