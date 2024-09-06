Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 14,462 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,462 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 38.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 210.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 792.9% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA opened at $329.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $372.93.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.